Shelter out of space after influx of animals rescued from Hurricane Irma

Those who want to surrender an animal to the Prince William County Animal Shelter are being turned away.

The shelter is out of space and cannot accept any new animals from owners who can no longer care for them.

While the shelter is a “kill” shelter, it does have a “no-kill” policy.

“We don’t kill animals for space,” said Prince William police spokesman Jonathan Perok.

The no-surrender policy is temporary, he added.

The shelter is managed by the Prince William County Police Department.

The lack of space issue and the no-surrenders order came after the shelter accepted animals from a batch of 28 dogs, and 16 cats that were brought to our region from Florida in the wake of Hurrican Irma.

Many of those animals came to our area without medical records, and some of them were sick.

None of the sick animals were admitted to the Prince William shelter, said Perok. Many were sent to area veterinarians for treatment after they arrived.

“We don’t have a sickness issue at the shelter,’ added Perok.

Tomorrow, elected leaders in Prince William County will address the lack of space, and other issues plaguing the 45-year-old animals shelter. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on a measure to build a new $14 million animal shelter to replace its existing structure.