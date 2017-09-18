Serve our Willing Warriors will hold annual gala at MGM National Harbor

Good Morning Prince William – Serve our Willing Warriors (SOWW), which helps support our Nation’s wounded, injured or ill military members, is looking for Ambassadors and Guest Services Support Team members. They provide an enjoyable respite experience for our recovering warriors, their families, and their caretakers in a warm, home-like atmosphere. For more information, please contact Kimberly at: Kimberly.gaytan@willingwarriors.org or 571-248-2213 and be sure to visit their website: www.willingwarriors.org. The next volunteer orientation is September 28th, 6-7pm. They also have two events coming up including their 5th Annual Golf Tournament on October 16th at Piedmont Golf Club and their Annual Gala on November 4th at MGM National Harbor.

· Our Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is still looking for volunteer presenters age 55+ to teach 4th grade children the life skills to keep them safe alone and safe at home. Volunteers must be available during school hours. This fun curriculum is very interactive and of course the kids are very fun. Training is provided; please call Jan to learn more at 571-292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team.

· The Good News Community Kitchen is having a Bowling Tournament on Sunday October 14th at Bowl America in Woodbridge. Come join the fun from1pm-4pm for only $100/team. It’s all for a great cause. Please register at: www.tgnck.org.

· The Empty Bowls Concert event to support all the great work at the SERVE Campus in Manassas is Sunday October 22nd, 2-5pm at Uptown Alley. This fun, family event includes soup, salad, bread, beverage, live music and a handmade glazed bowl. Tickets can be purchased on line at: www.nvfs.org

· The Manassas Latino Festival is Sunday September 24th, noon to 5:30pm at the Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas. Come out to enjoy the music and food.

· September is National Preparedness Month! In light of recent disasters such as wildfires, Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, please take some time to prepare for emergencies before they happen. Remember, disasters don’t plan ahead, but You Can! Please visit pwcgov.org/ready. For great information on how you can prepare an emergency kit for your family and pets.

· Sweet Julia Grace Foundation which helps seriously ill children meet their non-medical needs and wishes has two exciting events on the horizon. They are looking for lots of volunteers age 12 and up to help support the Prince William Half-Marathon on October 1st at Jiffy Lube Live. If they get at least 100 willing helpers, the organization will receive a $3,000 donation to further their programs! This great agency is also hosting their 2nd Annual SJGF Music Fest on October 14 at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run. Your ticket purchase is a 100% donation. For more information on both events, please visit www.sweetjuliagracefoundation.org.

· Prince William County celebrates America Recycles Day on October 14, 10am-2pm at the County Landfill. This year’s theme is “Recycling Matters” and the event will focus on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and buying recycled products. Entertainment, games and fun for the kids will make for a great family event! Please visit pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling to learn more.

· The great folks at Medical Reserve Corps are in need of volunteers who can help with preparing for/responding to natural disasters and other emergencies which affect the public. No healthcare experience needed. To sign up for volunteering, please visit vamrc.org/vvhs.

· Prince William Health District is in need of Community Health Volunteers to help promote health and wellness at community health fairs. Training is provided and schedules are flexible. Please contact Bisrat at (703) 792-6802 for more information on how you can help improve the health of our community.

· Project Mend-a-House is looking for weekend volunteers who love to fix stuff to join their great teams. Both skilled and unskilled handymen and women are needed. These great folks are also registering individuals in the new Chronic Disease Self-Management Program and Live Well with Diabetes Program, both starting in September, in both Manassas and Woodbridge. Please call Martha at (571) 264-8559 to learn more.

· The House of Mercy is gearing up for their 7th Annual Campaign to End Hunger on Saturday October 7th. Come pledge $20 and fill rice bags for 2 hours to be part of this major event. Please call (703) 659-1636 to learn more.

· Think cool fall weather! Mark your calendar for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday October 21st at the Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed with event set-up, clean-up, refreshments, route monitoring and much more. Please email Ben at: bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

· The Heart Walk is Saturday November 4th on the National Mall in DC. Walkers and volunteers are needed. Please visit www.greaterwashingtonheartwalk.org to learn more.

· The next community shred event is Saturday October 28th for residents only at either the landfill site or the Balls Ford Yard Waste site from 9am-1pm.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.