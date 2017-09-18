Police search for stabbing suspect in Triangle, victim to be flown to hospital

Police are on the scene of a stabbing that happened just before 11 a.m.

At least one person has been injured. A helicopter has been called to fly the victim to a local hospital.

Police K9 units have been called to the incident in the area of Potomac Highlands Circle and Quantico Gateway Drive in Triangle.

Police have few details at this time. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more information.

11:30 a.m. Update

From Prince William police:

*INCIDENT – Stabbing | Triangle; Officers are currently investigating a stabbing which occurred in the area of Potomac Highlands Cir and Quantico Gateway Dr around 10:45AM this morning. The victim, an adult female, is being flown out with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Suspect fled the area on foot. A police K-9 and helicopter are responding to assist. Expect an increased police presence in the area. Suspect Description:

Black female, 5’09” with curly hair last seen wearing white shirt, pink pants and white shoes

Update

Police broke down their search perimeter shortly after noon. No arrests have been made in the incident.