Police chief to speak Dale City community tonight

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard will speak to residents tonight in Dale City.

It’s part of a regular series of engagements called a “Conversation with the Chief” where residents are invited to ask Barnard about any topics relating to public safety in Prince William County.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at Dale City Elementary School at 7 p.m. Previous “Conversation with the Chief” meetings were held at the Dr. AJ Ferlazzo Building this past summer and Old Bridge Road Elementary School back in April.

