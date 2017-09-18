Potomac Local
Menu
Woodbridge
76°
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like: 76°F
Wind: 6mph NE
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Police search for stabbing suspect in Triangle, victim to be flown to hospital
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
Police chief to speak Dale City community tonight

by Potomac Local on September 18, 2017 at 11:06 am Leave a Comment

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard will speak to residents tonight in Dale City. 

It’s part of a regular series of engagements called a “Conversation with the Chief” where residents are invited to ask Barnard about any topics relating to public safety in Prince William County. 

Tonight’s meeting will be held at Dale City Elementary School at 7 p.m. Previous “Conversation with the Chief” meetings were held at the Dr. AJ Ferlazzo Building this past summer and Old Bridge Road Elementary School back in April.

From Prince William police: 

Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a “Conversation with the Chief” on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Dale City Elementary Schoollocated at 14450 Brook Drive in Woodbridge beginning at 7:00PM. We would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the Chief, and engage in conversation. Chief Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from the public and residents. This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to get to know their Police Department and ask questions directly to the Chief and other police staff. Members from the Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit and Recruitment Unit will also be on hand to answer questions and provide useful information regarding safety tips, neighborhood watches and employment information. The Chief plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations across Prince William County in the future. We look forward to having a productive discussion.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Dale City Local, Woodbridge Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...