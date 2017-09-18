Potomac Local
Woodbridge
Police search for stabbing suspect in Triangle, victim to be flown to hospital
News
New photos released in Montclair SunTrust robbery

by Potomac Local on September 18, 2017 at 3:27 pm Leave a Comment

We have just-released photos of the man police say walked into a SunTrust bank on Kevin Walker Drive in Montclair on Saturday and robbed the place

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call Prince William County Crime Solvers

