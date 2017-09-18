News New photos released in Montclair SunTrust robbery
We have just-released photos of the man police say walked into a SunTrust bank on Kevin Walker Drive in Montclair on Saturday and robbed the place.
Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call Prince William County Crime Solvers.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Sponsored Post
Tourism revenue reached $68 million in the City of Manassas in 2016
September 12, 2017
Sponsored Post
BerkleyNet finds the secret to attracting and keeping talent — make them feel valued
August 16, 2017
Sponsored Post
Governor McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
August 10, 2017
Sponsored Post
Local lender expands free Q&A series for business owners
August 8, 2017
Sponsored Post