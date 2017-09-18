News Cat dies, pets missing after Woodbridge townhouse fire
A fire broke out at 7:02 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 13000 block of Putnam Circle, in the Greenwich Hil subdivision on Occoquan Road.
More in a press release from OWL Volunteer Fire Department.
Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a townhouse fire at 13222 Putnam Circle in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported smoke from the roof from townhouse.
Crews entered through the front door and found fire in the kitchen. Conditions inside the home made fighting the fire difficult. The fire was contained to the kitchen and the was knocked down within 20 minutes.
The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. One family cat died, two more have not been located at this time. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, Fairfax County Fire & Rescue responded to the incident.
