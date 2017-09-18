News Big crowds turn out for annual Haymarket Day
Tens of thousands of people turned out this past weekend to celebrate the annual Haymarket Day.
The tiny town in western Prince William County welcomed the most people ever to the festival and parade, one town business owner tells us.
More than 30,000 people attended this year — that’s 5,000 more than last year, we’re told.
Also, there were over than 60 groups who entered in this year's parade — more than any other in the festival's 29-year history.
