News
Big crowds turn out for annual Haymarket Day

by Potomac Local on September 18, 2017 at 12:00 pm Leave a Comment
Tens of thousands of people turned out this past weekend to celebrate the annual Haymarket Day.

The tiny town in western Prince William County welcomed the most people ever to the festival and parade, one town business owner tells us.

More than 30,000 people attended this year — that’s 5,000 more than last year, we’re told.

Also, there were over than 60 groups who entered in this year’s parade — more than any other in the festival’s 29-year history.

