Authorities search for driver who struck 11-year-old boy on his bike

An 11-year-old boy is recovering after he was struck by a truck while riding his bicycle outside his Stafford County home.

Stafford authorities are now looking for the driver who struck the child on Saturday afternoon.

More in a press release:

On Saturday, September 16, 2017, just after 3:00 p.m. deputies from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the England Run North apartment complex in reference to a pedestrian struck call.

Deputies arrived on scene to find an 11-year- old male victim. It was reported that the victim was attempting to cross Cynthias Place on his bicycle when he was struck by a blue pickup truck. The truck reportedly stopped momentarily before driving off.

The victim was transported by rescue to Stafford Hospital Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark blue crew cab style pickup truck. There was a Philadelphia Eagles sticker on the left side of the truck’s back window. The driver is described as a young Hispanic male with black hair. The driver was wearing rainbow-colored

sunglasses on his head. There was a female in the front passenger seat of the truck with a child sitting in her lap and another male in the backseat sitting behind the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information that would assist in identifying the suspect is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658- 4400, Stafford Crime Solvers at 540-659- 2020 (where callers may remain anonymous) or TEXT “Stafford” + your tip to CRIMES (274637).