ATV crash victim taken to hospital, dies

Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred Sunday.

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 17 at 5:36PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 12800 block of Dominique Estates Ln in Catharpin (20143) to investigate a crash involving an ATV. The investigation revealed that the victim was riding a 2004 Suzuki Vinson 500 when he lost control causing the ATV to overturn. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries a short time later. The victim was not wearing a helmet. Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The victim was identified as David Eric HENSEL, 43, of Catharpin