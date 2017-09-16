News Robber hits SunTrust in on Kevin Walker Drive in Montclair
We are learning about a bank robbery that occurred this morning in Montclair.
Here’s the latest from Prince William police:
Bank Robbery – On September 16 at 11:52AM, officers responded to the SunTrust Bank located at 4377 Kevin Walker Dr [near] Dumfries (22025) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area and implied he had a weapon. The suspect then passed a note demanding money.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area. A police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County Police responded to search for the suspect who was not located. More information to include a picture will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
Light skinned male, mid 30s, 5’09”-5’10”, 210lbs, with a large build and dark curly hair
Last seen wearing a light grey sweatshirt with a reflective vest
