News Iron Mountain opens data center near Gainesville
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Data firm Iron Mountain Inc. on Thursday held a grand opening ceremony of its newest data center in Prince William County.
The center will private businesses and government agencies. The new center is a 165,000 square-foot, 10.5-megawatt multi-tenant, and cloud facility located on 83 acres of land.
This is the first of five new centers slated for Northern Virginia, which is Iron Mountain’s fifth U.S. data center market, joining Boston, Denver, Kansas City and Western Pennsylvania.
Governor Terry McAuliffe, U.S. Representatives Robert Wittman, Gerry Connolly, and Kevin Yoder, Virginia Senator Jeremy McPike, and Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson.
Iron Mountain posted to its website about its new data center:
Why choose Manassas over an Ashburn data center? Iron Mountain VA-1 customers benefit from increased protection (perimeter offsets and secure access controls that meet law enforcement and intelligence standards), reduced taxes, lower power costs and dark fiber cross-connect access to the entire Northern Virginia data center market. This includes round-trip latency to the main peering fabric and data centers in Ashburn VA in under 0.5 milliseconds.
The center is located at 11680 Hayden Road, just off Wellington Road near Gainesville.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
