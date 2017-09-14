Potomac Local
News
Robber dons safety vest, makes off with cash

by Potomac Local on September 14, 2017 at 5:34 pm Leave a Comment

MANASSAS — A United Bank location in Manassas was robbed today.

A man walked into the financial center at 9626 Center Street at 1:27 p.m., implied he had a gun, and demanded cash.

The bandit made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

The robber is described as white or Hispanic, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a silver construction hat, a bright yellow construction vest, a white shirt with dark sleeves, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Manassas Crime Solvers.

News, Manassas Local, Crime
