News Robber dons safety vest, makes off with cash
MANASSAS — A United Bank location in Manassas was robbed today.
A man walked into the financial center at 9626 Center Street at 1:27 p.m., implied he had a gun, and demanded cash.
The bandit made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
The robber is described as white or Hispanic, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a silver construction hat, a bright yellow construction vest, a white shirt with dark sleeves, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Manassas Crime Solvers.
