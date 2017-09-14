Police rodeo comes to Prince William

WOODBRIDGE — For these cops, life is a highway.

As the Rascal Flatts song of the same namesake played in the background, motorcycle officers from across the region, and country converged on Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge for the annual Mid-Atlantic Police Rodeo.

When they’re not patrolling the region’s roadways for speeders, assisting with traffic control, or investigating vehicle crashes, you can find the officers here on this gated course in the mall parking lot. They’re not only showing off their riding skills but also learning who to safely maneuver through obstacles courses, and learning how to avoid crashes.

“These officers spend the majority of their days on their motorcycle, and despite all of the heavy traffic conditions in our area, very rarely do you ever hear of one who is involved in a motorcycle crash,” said John Mora, president of the Mid-Atlantic Police Motorcycle Committee, and a Prince William County Police Officer in the motor unit division.

More than 100 officers are participating this year’s four-day event, more than any previous rodeo in the Mid-Atlantic in the organization’s nearly 40 years in existence. Police officers from as far away as Baton Rouge, La., Pittsburgh, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Region all came to participate.

Today, officers spent the day on the course littered with traffic cones practicing maneuvers. They weaved in and out of cones, slammed their brakes, took sharp turns, and some picked up their bikes after the course became too much to maneuver.

The competition begins at noon Friday with the Chris Yung Challenge Course, named for the fallen Prince William County police officer killed while riding his police motorcycle when responding to a 911 call on New Year’s Eve 2012.

“None of these guys will have seen the course before they arrive. Some of it will be riding through and picking up objects, other parts of the course will have officers using little or no brakes to maneuver, so it’s going to be challenging,” said Mora.

Each officer pays $85 per person to participate in the rodeo, as well as takes leave from their respective agencies, and cover all of their travel costs. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and this year attracted more than 40 sponsors, from Lustine Toyota to Extreme Custom Collision, both in Woodbridge.

Prince William County has 11 officers participating in this year’s event. Mora said it’s important for residents of the county, as well as those from out of town, to come and cheer on their hometown officers.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, a bagpipe and drum corps will play, and riders will cruise into the competition area on their motorcycles in formation, wearing their dress blue uniforms.

“It’s really something to see,” added Mora.

Prince William County Police Deputy Chief Steven Thompson will speak during the opening ceremony.

The competition runs through 4 p.m. Saturday.

After being held in Fairfax County last year, Mora said he thinks the rodeo could continue to grow in popularity, attract new riders, and that Prince William County could play host to the event again.