News A rash of armed robberies hits northern Woodbridge neighborhoods
WOODBRIDGE — Police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred Sunday and Monday in the Woodbridge area.
The robbers brandished firearms in each of the incidents. The description of the suspects in each a case is similar, or nearly similar.
Each of the reported incidents took place between East Longview Drive and Horner Road, in the northern section of Woodbridge.
Anyone with information on the robberies is encouraged to call Prince William County Crimes Solvers.
Here is the information on the robberies from Prince William police:
Armed Robbery – On September 10 at 2:10PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of G St in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 59-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that he was walking in the above area when he approached two unknown males. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm then rummage through the victim’s pocket. The suspects took the victim’s wallet then fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the surrounding area for the suspects who were not located. The investigation continues.
Suspect Descriptions:
Black male, between 28 & 30 years of age, 5’10”, 150lbs, with short black hair
Last seen wearing a black shirt and black pantz
Black male, between 28 & 30 years of age, 5’06”, 140lbs, with short black hair
Last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants
Armed Robbery – On September 10 at 1:10AM, officers responded to the area of Woodbridge St and Horner Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, 30 year old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that he was walking in the above area when he was approached by an unknown male. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s passport then fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the surrounding area for the suspect who was not located.
Suspect Description:
Black male of an unknown age, 5’11”, 170lbs, with brown eyes and a medium build
Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt
Armed Robbery – On September 10 at 12:40AM, officers responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that two unknown males brandished a firearm at a group of five men and demanded their property. The suspects eventually fled the area on foot without taking any property. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the surrounding area for the suspects who were not located.
Suspect Descriptions:
Black male, between 25 & 30 years of age, 5’07”, 130lbs, with short black hair
Last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants
Black male, between 25 & 30 years of age, 5’06” with a small build
Last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants
Armed Robbery – On September 9 at 1:00AM, officers responded to the 1300 block of East Longview Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 37-year-old man of South Carolina, reported to police that he was approached by two unknown males in a green sedan. During the encounter, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle then brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s wallet and cell phone before fleeing the area in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
Black male of an unknown age, 6’00”, 160lbs, with a thin build
Last seen wearing a white hat, light blue sweatshirts, and dark jeans
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
BerkleyNet finds the secret to attracting and keeping talent — make them feel valued
August 16, 2017
Governor McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
August 10, 2017
Local lender expands free Q&A series for business owners
August 8, 2017
First phase of Sentara Northern Virginia Emergency Department renovation is complete
August 7, 2017
Time is running out for summer reading, but it’s not too late
August 7, 2017
August 2, 2017