A rash of armed robberies hits northern Woodbridge neighborhoods

WOODBRIDGE — Police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred Sunday and Monday in the Woodbridge area.

The robbers brandished firearms in each of the incidents. The description of the suspects in each a case is similar.

Each of the reported incidents took place between East Longview Drive and Horner Road, in the northern section of Woodbridge.

Anyone with information on the robberies is encouraged to call Prince William County Crimes Solvers.

Here is the information on the robberies from Prince William police: