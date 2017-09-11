Will Starbucks replace the Starbucks at Cheshire Station?

DALE CITY — Will a new Starbucks be built at Cheshire Station?

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors will decide on Tuesday. If approved, the new chain coffee house will be built across from a Safeway grocery store in the existing Cheshire Station shopping center at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard.

The Starbucks would sit next to Yogi Creme, in the southeast quadrant of an intersection of the shopping plaza and Minnieville Road. The store would be 2,082 square-feet in size, have a drive-through window, and feature a 355-square-foot patio for outdoor seating.

The Prince William County Planning Commission approved the structure in July, sending it to the board of supervisors for final approval.

The drive-through Starbucks would sit along a busy thoroughfare. According to a 2015 Virginia Department of Transportation study, a total of 45,000 cars per day travel past the shopping center on the six-lane Minnieville Road.

The new Starbucks would replace an existing smaller Starbucks store in the plaza, which does not have a drive-through window.

The land on which Cheshire Station sits was rezoned in from agricultural to business in 2000, clearing the way for construction of the shopping center which has always been anchored by Safeway.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors will take up the measure at its scheduled 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.