Speeding fines are going up on Featherbed, and possibly Featherstone

GAINESVILLE — Drivers on Featherbed Lane watch out: Fines for speeding will increase.

New signs are warning drivers an additional fine of up to $200 will be installed along the two-lane thoroughfare in western Prince William County. According to county documents, based on the number requests from residents for speed enforcement, as well as speed studies completed in the area, “Featherbed Lane has a documented speeding problem.”

Three new signs warning of the higher fines will be placed along the route, from Sudley Road to Route 29. The road will keep its 25 mph speed limit.

The fines collected could generate additional revenue for the county, according to county documents.

One of the state requirements for the signs to be installed, county officials noted they received a petition requesting the new signs be installed, signed by more than half of the residents who live in the area.

Signs notifying residents that county leaders were seeking comments from residents about the new increased speeding fines signs were posted along Featherbed Lane between July 17 and 31. No one commented, county documents state.

The new signs should be installed in about a month. County late this year leaders will also consider installing similar signs along Featherstone Road in Woodbridge, according to Steve Stevens, at the Prince William County Transportation Departement.

In other transportation news, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors want to limit through-truck traffic on Asdee Lane in Woodbridge. The gravel road connects Davis Ford Road with Great Bridge Lane and the River Falls neighborhood behind the county’s government center.

“The road is encased in trees, it’s literally like driving through back woods,” said David Turner, a resident of Asdee Lane that advocates for the truck restriction.

The unanimous vote by the board of supervisors to recommend the restriction now heads to the Commonwealth Transportation Board in Richmond. If approved, only trucks making deliveries would be allowed to drive on the gravel street, said county transportation director Rick Canizales.