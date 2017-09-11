Bull Run Rotary Clubs needs volunteers to help support SERVE

Good Morning Prince William – September is National Preparedness Month! In light of recent disasters such as wildfires, Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, please take some time to prepare for emergencies before they happen. Remember, disasters don’t plan ahead, but You Can! Please visit ready.gov/September for great information on how you can prepare an emergency kit for your family and pets.

· Please join us in Manassas Park on September 16 at the Emergency Preparedness Fair 10am-2pm at the Fire Rescue Department, 9080 Manassas Drive in Manassas Park. For more information, please call (703) 335-8845. Also, the wonderful folks in City of Manassas are hosting their Preparedness Month Fun Fair on September 23, 9am-1pm at the Manassas Farmer’s Market on Prince William Street, across from Baldwin Elementary School. Emergency kits, kid activities, emergency vehicles and lots of important emergency preparedness information will be available at both events.

· The Manassas, Bull Run Rotary Clubs supporting the great work at SERVE needs tons of volunteers for the Lou Maroon Golf Tournament on Wednesday, September 13th at the Evergreen Country Club. Jobs include check-in of teams, run the putting contest, sell raffle tickets, take photos and greet golfers as they tee off. Volunteers need to be at least 18 years old and be able to stand for the 2-3 hour shift. Shifts are 9 a.m. -12pm, 12-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-5pm. come join the fun for a fabulous cause. Please call Navara at (571) 748-2536 to learn more.

· Gardeners! Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for volunteers to help with their Wildlife Garden on September 14, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Merrimac Farm in Nokesville. Please call (703) 499-4954 or email alliance@pwconserve.org to learn how you can help.

· Sweet Julia Grace Foundation which helps seriously ill children meet their non-medical needs and wishes has two exciting events on the horizon. They are looking for lots of volunteers age 12 and up to help support the Prince William Half-Marathon on October 1st at Jiffy Lube Live. If they get at least 100 willing helpers, the organization will receive a $3,000 donation to further their programs! This great agency is also hosting their 2nd Annual SJGF Music Fest on October 14 at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run. Your ticket purchase is a 100% donation. For more information on both events, please visit www.sweetjuliagracefoundation.org.

· Prince William County celebrates America Recycles Day on October 14, 10am-2pm at the County Landfill. This year’s theme is “Recycling Matters” and the event will focus on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and buying recycled products. Entertainment, games and fun for the kids will make for a great family event! Please visit pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling to learn more.

· Serve our Willing Warriors (SOWW), which helps support our Nation’s wounded, injured or ill military members, is looking for Ambassadors and Guest Services Support Team members. They provide an enjoyable respite experience for our recovering warriors, their families, and their caretakers in a warm, home-like atmosphere. For more information, please contact Kimberly at Kimberly.gaytan@willingwarriors.org or 571-248-2213 and be sure to visit their website: www.willingwarriors.org. The next volunteer orientation is September 21stst, 6-7 p.m. They also have two events coming up including their 5th Annual Golf Tournament on October 16th at Piedmont Golf Club and their Annual Gala on November 4th at MGM National Harbor.

· Brain Injury Services is in search of a volunteer to assist a brain injury survivor with gardening. Please email Michelle at mthyen@braininjurysvcs.org for more information.

· Habitat for Humanity in Manassas is in need of volunteers to help at home repair sites. It’s super fun, and helps provide housing to those in need locally. Full-day and half-day shifts available. Volunteers are also needed to provide lunch to site volunteers. Habitat is also in need of volunteers on September 16 to help clean up a streambed in Woodbridge. Individuals and groups are welcome! Please sign up on Habitat’s volunteer calendar for the shift that works best for you: habitatpwc.org.

· Keep Prince William Beautiful is in need of volunteers to help with a Litter Survey on September 18 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Please email info@kpwb.org for more information.

· The great folks at Medical Reserve Corps are in need of volunteers who can help with preparing for/responding to natural disasters and other emergencies which affect the public. No healthcare experience needed. To sign up for volunteering, please visit vamrc.org/vvhs.

· Prince William Health District is in need of Community Health Volunteers to help promote health and wellness at community health fairs. Training is provided and schedules are flexible. Please contact Bisrat at (703) 792-6802 for more information on how you can help improve the health of our community.

· Project Mend-a-House is looking for weekend volunteers who love to fix stuff to join their great teams. Both skilled and unskilled handymen and women are needed. These great folks are also registering individuals in the new Chronic Disease Self-Management Program and Live Well with Diabetes Program, both starting in September, in both Manassas and Woodbridge. Please call Martha at (571) 264-8559 to learn more.

· Youth for Tomorrow is looking for male mentors to share your time with young guys for 2 hours a week. Many of these kids don’t have a dad active in their lives and you can make a huge difference in the lives of a kid. Please apply on line at: youthfortomorrow.org or call Ms. Wilks at (571) 432-8312 for more info.

· The House of Mercy is gearing up for their 7th Annual Campaign to End Hunger on Saturday, October 7th. Come pledge $20 and fill rice bags for 2 hours to be part of this major event. Please call (703) 659-1636 to learn more.

· Think cool fall weather! Mark your calendar for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 21st at the Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed with event set-up, clean-up, refreshments, route monitoring and much more. Please email Ben at bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

· Our Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is still looking for volunteers for the Area Agency on Aging’s Meal on Wheels program You can sign up for a regular day or be a substitute driver. It is easy to do just by picking up a few meals at the Senior Center kitchens in Manassas or Woodbridge and delivering to your route. Bring joy and combat hunger among our seniors! If you are age 55+ contact Jan at 571-292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team. Adults 54 and under please phone Reede at 703-792-6413.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.