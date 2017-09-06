Suspect enters gas station through shattered door

DUMFRIES — Police are investigating the burglary of a gas station in Dumfries.

Officers were called to the Valero gas station at 17315 Jefferson Davis Highway at 2:52 a.m. An alarm had been activated, triggering the police call.

Someone shattered a front glass door and forced their way inside, then took cigarettes. The intruder fled on foot.

A police K-9 was called to search for the suspect who got away.

The intruder, who was caught on video, is described as black man, between 25 and 30 years old, 225 pounds, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short black hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.