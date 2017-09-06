Potomac Local
Menu
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
Suspect enters gas station through shattered door

by Potomac Local on September 6, 2017 at 5:25 pm Leave a Comment

DUMFRIES — Police are investigating the burglary of a gas station in Dumfries.

Officers were called to the Valero gas station at 17315 Jefferson Davis Highway at 2:52 a.m. An alarm had been activated, triggering the police call.

Someone shattered a front glass door and forced their way inside, then took cigarettes. The intruder fled on foot.

A police K-9 was called to search for the suspect who got away.

The intruder, who was caught on video, is described as black man, between 25 and 30 years old, 225 pounds, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short black hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Dumfries Local, Crime, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...