Name changes proposed for Route 1, fire department

WOODBRIDGE — Supervisor Frank Principi on Tuesday introduced a proposed ordinance to change the name of a volunteer fire and rescue company, and the name of the main thoroughfare that runs through his district.

Principi proposed changing the name of Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) in Woodbridge, named after the president of the Confederacy. He also proposes to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department outside Manassas, one of the busiest fire companies in Prince William County.

“I do not believe it is appropriate to glorify what was a very dark and difficult time in this country, and in this county,” said Principi.

The Board of Supervisors is slated to take up the proposal at its regular 7:30 p.m. meeting on Sept. 19.

“We will have lots of discussions,” said Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman At-large, Corey Stewart, who earlier this year campaign for governor and started flying the Confederate flag is more about southern heritage rather than horning hate.

“Good,” replied Principi.

Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson suggested holding a series of community forums to talk about the issues of racism in the community, as a way to provide healing to those impacted.

“Of course all of us up here condemn white supremacy, but your resolution to rename roads is political posturing,” said Lawson.

The move comes after Alexandria is taking steps to rename the portion of Route 1 that traverses that city.

Stonewall Jackson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was founded in 1969.