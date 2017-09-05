Suspect in stabbing remains at large

STAFFORD — Authorities in Stafford County are searching for the man they say stabbed another man near the England Run Library.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

On Friday, September 1, 2017 at approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing in the area of 16 Shasta Place at the England Run North Apartments. Deputies arrived on scene to find a 32-year-old male suffering from a single stab wound to the back. Deputies learned that the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with the suspect just prior to the stabbing.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and later released.

The suspect has been identified as Tony O’Shea Hicks Jr., age 27 of Fredericksburg. Hicks is currently wanted on one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, one count of Malicious Wounding and one count of Assault and Battery.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tony O’Shea Hicks Jr is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400, Stafford Crime Solvers at 540-659-2020 (where callers may remain anonymous) or TEXT “Stafford” + your tip to CRIMES (27463).