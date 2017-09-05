Stafford will hold annual Civil War event despite recent cancellations

STAFFORD COUNTY — Despite the cancellation of other Civil War history events in our area, Stafford County will hold theirs as planned.

The annual Yankees in Falmouth event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 will feature re-enactors dressed in period clothing, a blacksmith, artillery, and cannon fire demonstrations.

A new Civil War plaque honoring Moncure Conway, an abolitionist who lived in Falmouth.

“We never once thought about canceling the event,” said Stafford County Government spokeswoman Shannon Howell.

The event comes as Civil War-themed events in Manassas, and in Fairfax County were canceled in recent weeks. Last weekend, Manassas officials canceled Civil War Weekend — a living history event that brings tourists to the city’s downtown shops.

In Fairfax County, a re-enactment at Ox Hill scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24, where 1,500 soldiers were killed, was canceled. A county official told WJLA-TV the events in Charlottesville on August 12 is the reason for the cancellation.

In Stafford County, the Yankees in Falmouth event last year drew 1,000 people. This year, events will take place on the Moncure Conway grounds, at Stafford’s Civil War Park, and at Shelton’s Cottage where Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus will give a lecture titled “The Reconstruction Period in Stafford County and Falmouth.”

“The Civil War is a part of our history, and we’re not going to stop teaching it,” said Rockhill District Supervisor Wendy Maurer.

The Moncure Conway House and grounds are located at 303 King Street in Falmouth. The grounds will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Stafford Civil War Park, located at 400 Mt. Hope Church Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Shelton’s Cottage, located on River Road in Falmouth, will be open 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Trolleys will shuttle event goers between the Moncure house and the Civil War Park every half hour during the event.