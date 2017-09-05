Planning commission to vote on new fire station site

MANASSAS — Is Dumfries Road an ideal location for a new Manassas fire station?

The city’s planning commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at city hall to get input on the location of the proposed station.

The fire and rescue station site is located just south Hastings Drive and a shopping center that houses the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and a McDonalds. The city’s comprehensive plan calls for a new fire station to be located south of the Norfolk Southern railroad that runs through the center of town.

The new station will help the city maintain standard four-minute response time for 911 calls.

If approved by the planning commission following Wednesday’s public hearing, city leaders have agreed to purchase the site for $1.6 million. The site is the third choice for city officials after two other sites — one at the corner of Hastings Drive and Clover Hill Road, and a second at Lee Manor Park next to George C. Round Elementary School on Hastings Drive — were opposed by residents.

“I don’t think I’ve heard anyone say ‘we don’t need a [new fire station,” said Russell Harrington, who sits on the city’s planning commission.

He made clear the planning commission does not choose the site on which the station will be located. Its role is to evaluate sites that have been suggested by city staff.

The meeting will be held at the City Hall Council Chambers at city hall, located at 9027 Center Street.