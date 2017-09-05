Breakfast Links: Woodbridge leader will introduce plan to rename Route 1

Supervisor Frank Principi will introduce a plan to change the name of Route 1 in Prince William County, known as Jefferson Davis Highway. [Prince William Times]

With gas prices on the rise in Virginia after Hurricane Harvey, there are doubts that automated cars that seem to be on the horizon can or will reduce traffic congestion. [Free Lance-Star]

Okra’s expansion to a Gainesville golf course means one thing for players and nearby residents: Sunday Brunch. [Prince William Living]