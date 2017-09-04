Officials to decide on Colgan High School speed zone

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A new school speed zone could be coming to the one-year-old Charles Colgan Sr. High School.

County officials in public documents state there have been multiple requests for a 35 mph zone in front of the school located on Route 234, near Hoadly Road at Independent Hill. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled tomorrow, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Prince William County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Prince William County Government Center in Woodbridge.

The zone, if enacted, would slow traffic on Route 234 from 55 p.m. to 35 p.m. on weekdays when school is in session from 7 to 8 a.m., and again from 1:40 to 2:40 p.m.

The change will impact an estimated 6,000 cars per day on the busy four-lane arterial roadway. The speed zone would be in effect 1,000 feet from the school building and would encompass a portion of the roadway that includes nearby businesses such as a BP gas station, and a Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative office, a fire and rescue station, and homes.

When the school opened last year, it did not include a senior class with students who drove to school. That will change this year, and school officials said that makes implementing the 35 mph safe zone that much more important.

The four new signs to be installed would cost taxpayers $25,000 to install and maintain.

If the new signs are approved, Colgan High School will differ from schools like Battlefield High School near Haymarket that do not have special school speed zones. Battlefield High School is located just off the busy Route 15 corridor on Graduation Drive and does not face busy Route 15.