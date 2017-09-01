Taco Bell, Firestone, Autobell car wash proposed for Route 28

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Would a new Taco Bell, carwash, and tire store be right for Route 28 just outside Manassas?

That’s what the Prince William County Board of Supervisors must decide on Tuesday.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Pavilion Capital is seeking approval of special use permits for the three business, one of which is the drive-through and dine-in fast food restaurant mentioned above, a Firestone tire center, and an Autobell car wash. If approved, the Autobell car wash would be the 14th in the state behind locations in Sterling, and in Hampton Roads.

The three new businesses would sit next to each other on the east side of Route 28 across from the intersection of Hornbaker Road.

The Firestone tire center would have eight service bays. It would be located near an existing Virginia Tire and Auto location that opened last year.

The developer would be required to fund street improvements such as turn lanes into the businesses, a service road connecting to Hornbaker Road, and a new 10-foot shared use path that would run in front of the buildings along Route 28.

The road improvements would just as work to widen that portion of Route 28 from four to six lanes begins in 2018. When complete in 2020, Route 28 will be six lanes from Pennsylvania Avenue near the Manassas City line to Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville.

According to a 2015 study, about 39,000 cars use this portion of Route 28 and 5,800 use Hornbaker Road.

The new businesses will sit where the old Kline’s Freeze operated. A county planning presentation to be presented on Tuesday notes these new businesses will replace the blighted and abandoned buildings, to include the old Klines Freeze.

Pavilion Capital will also be responsible for conducting a metal detector test on the property and report any historical artifacts found the county government, to include any Civil War relics.

The Prince William County Planning Commission on June 21 recommended the Board of Supervisors approves the projects. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 5.

