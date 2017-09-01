Amtrak engineer killed in crash, police search for driver who fled the scene

DUMFRIES — Police are asking anyone with information on the crash that killed an Amtrak engineer to come forward.

James Henry Taylor IV, 47, of Fredericksburg, died after he was struck by a dark-colored sedan at mile post 152 on Interstate 95 in Dumfries.

The crash occurred at 11:11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. A witness told police the sedan swerved out of a lane, crossed multiple northbound lanes of traffic, and then struck a tan 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by Taylor.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the left side of the road and collide with a guardrail. The two cars collided again a second time, according to police.

Taylor’s car hit the guardrail head on. The dark-colored sedan fled the scene.

“This vehicle should have significant damage to the rear driver’s side, with possibly a broken tail light. There should also be damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side. Witnesses could not provide a license plate or actual vehicle color of the suspect vehicle,’ said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

State police are still asking anyone with information on the suspect vehicle to please call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or #77 on a cell phone.

A funeral service will be held Saturday. He leaves behind a wife and three sons.