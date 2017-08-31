Labor Day vacationers expected to fill E-ZPass Express lanes

Long-distance travelers use the E-ZPass Express Lanes on Interstate 95.

And the operators of the lanes said they’ll be ready for them, Today via a press release, they’re warning other drivers to be ready for them, too, this Labor Day weekend.

“Last Labor Day, the busiest getaway travel times on the regular I-95 lanes and the 95 Express Lanes was Wednesday between 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday between 2 to 6 p.m. As such, drivers traveling along the 95 Express Lanes corridor over Labor Day weekend should prepare for heavy traffic volumes,” according to a press release.”

Beginning Tuesday, September 5, the start of the weekday morning reversal will shift from 10 a.m. back to 11 a.m. Here’s what drivers can expect Labor Day weekend:

Thursday, August 31: Southbound reversal begins at 10 a.m.

Friday, September 1: Southbound reversal begins at 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 2: Lanes reverse to northbound at 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 3: Lanes remain northbound

Monday, September 4: Express Lanes remain northbound all day

Tuesday, September 5: End of early summer reversal – southbound reversal now begins at 11 a.m.”