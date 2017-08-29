News Amtrak hits tractor trailer stalled on railroad tracks
STAFFORD COUNTY — An Amtrak train slammed into a tractor trailer in Stafford County.
The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. in the rural Arkendale section of the county, at the intersection of Brent Point and Arkendale roads.
No one was injured.
The driver of the truck was stuck on the tracks and tried to flag down the engineer of the oncoming Amtrak train. The engineer was able to slow the train but could not bring it to a complete stop, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Mark Lockhart.
Fire crews checked each of the seven rail cars being pulled by the locomotive for safety following the crash.
