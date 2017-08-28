Old Centreville Road bridge closer to completion

MANASSAS PARK — A two-lane bridge is back to normal.

The Old Centreville Road bridge over the Bull Run River was scheduled to reopen to traffic in both directions Saturday morning, Aug. 26.

Since February, traffic along the Mansssas Park thoroughfare has been reduced to one lane and has been controlled in both directions by temporary traffic signals. The signals were scheduled to be removed Saturday. A VDOT spokeswoman said all remaining bridge work would be completed using flaggers Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Friday: 9 a.m. to noon.

This $4 million project aims to replace a two-lane bridge on Old Centreville Road built over the Bull Run River in 1968 with a new bridge. The project should be complete this fall.

In a separate road project this week in Haymarket, work to replace a storm water pipe on rural Logmill Road near Haymarket begins today.

A portion of the road will be closed between Route 234 and Shelter Lane between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting today and lasting through Friday.

The work is weather permitting, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

“Residents within the closure area, emergency vehicles, and school buses will have access to the closed portion of Logmill Road, but will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction,” she adds.

Drivers will find a deviation in place as traffic will be detoured via Route 234 and Shelter Lane back to Logmill Road.