Breakfast Links: Track the bus on this back-to-school Monday

by Potomac Local on August 28, 2017 at 7:00 am

Parents can track the school bus using a new app as Prince William County Public Schools students head back to class today to start the new year. [Prince William Times]

Hylton High School graduate and football standout Ahmad Brooks was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. [Insidenova.com]

Residents in the troubled East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas are getting some help this week in the form of backpack donations, just in time for the start of school. [Insidenova.com]

