News Dumfries man struck, killed on Route 1
STAFFORD — A Dumfries man was struck and killed on Route 1.
Stafford County authorities said 44-year-old Lamont Williams after he and his fiance returned a rental truck to a business at Boswell’s Corner, at the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road in North Stafford.
At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, Williams took some trash out of the truck and walkedacrosst the street to drop it in a dumpster. He was struck while walking back across Route 1.
The victim was taken to a Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg where he died from his injuries, according to a Stafford sheriff’s spokesman.
More from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
The driver of the striking vehicle told deputies he was driving home from work when the accident occurred. He did not see the pedestrian but heard the impact and stopped immediately. He then discovered he had struck a pedestrian and called 911.
The Stafford County Accident Investigation Team is continuing the investigation of the accident. There is no indication at this time that the driver of the vehicle was impaired or speeding. The case has been referred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
No charges have been filed in case. An investigation continues.
