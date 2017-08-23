WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Woodbridge Job Fair set for August 29

by Potomac Local on August 23, 2017 at 7:13 am Leave a Comment

Event to connect employers with employees

WOODBRIDGE — If you are seeking a new job or even a career change, you should look no further and attend The Greater Woodbridge Community Job Fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, August 29 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Gym, 13020 Telegraph Rd., Woodbridge, Va. 22192.

This event will provide you with access to employers seeking talented candidates in varying disciplines and admission is free.

More than 25 local businesses and resource organizations have planned to participate.

“Top employers from throughout the area will be participating and are looking to hire qualified candidates,” said Ian Lovejoy, owner of Reliant Hiring Solutions, the event’s organizer.
A full list of participating businesses is available at the event’s website WoodbridgeJobFair.com.

While walk-ins are welcome, job seekers are encouraged to pre-register so their information can be shared with employers before the event. Pre-registration can also be found at WoodbridgeJobFair.com.

Employers interested in more information should call 1-800-572-9041 or email the job fair coordinator at

