MANASSAS — Heritage Brewing Company will be the center at the largest development in Manassas history.

The four-year-old brewery will expand from its current ocation on Center Point Lane behind the old Georator Corporation building to a new mixed use development on Gateway Drive behind the DMV called the Landing at Cannon Branch.

The $9 million, 35,000-square-feet production center and restaurant will anchor the Landing project, which sits on 40 acres of land adjacent to the Cannon Branch retention pond. Inside the facility will be a beer production warehouse, a full-service restaurant, bottle shop, and a production facility for the Veritas Coffee Company, a company that operates underneath Heritage’s corporate umbrella.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe was in the city today and announced a $250,000 Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant to help the brewery expand. The grant will help to create 66 new jobs — many of which will go to military veterans.

An explosion of breweries, distilleries, cideries, and meaderies in the state has made for “a renaissance for our local farmers,” said McAuliffe. The grant is awarded to craft beverage makers that source their wheat and grain from Virginia farms.

As in the case of other city AFID grant recipients BadWolf Brewery and KO Distilling, the funds were presented to the city for later distribution to the brewer by the city’s economic development authority.

McAuliffe praised the Landing at Cannon Branch where the land is being developed. When completed, will include a hotel, retail, office space with a parking structure, and 270 new homes.

“I used to be in this business as a developer of homes and shopping centers,” said McAuliffe. “There’s nothing like seeing a piece of land, and then coming back a year later and seeing families living on it, children playing on tricycles.”

The governor praised Heritage Brewing Company Founder Sean Arroyo for his service in the Marine Corps and Army, and for choosing to move to Manassas, Virginia to start his business.

“You hear people talk about their memories in Fallujah [Iraq], and I have those memories and moments too,” said Arroyo. “And I never would have imagined we would be sitting here having this conversation today.”

Arroyo served as an enlisted man in the Marines and Army from 2002 to 2013. He founded Heritage Brewing Company the same year he left the military.

McAuliffe, Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, and Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish II presented Arryoy with Virginia, U.S., and Manassas City flags, respectively.

In return, Arroyo gave each a wooden U.S. flag that had been made at the brewery.

Officials plan to break ground for the new Heritage Brewing Company facility by the end of the year. Construction could take anywhere from 12 to 18 months.