1 Million Cups Relocates to CENTERFUSE in Manassas

Entrepreneurs devoted to helping start-ups and small business owners find a like-minded atmosphere, and centric location to engage

CENTERFUSE, a Coworking Space fills the gap for businesses to operate economically and efficiently and brings opportunity for the many entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and emerging ventures that need a fully equipped space to do business, network and grow.

1 Million Cups Prince William will begin meeting weekly at CENTERFUSE, in Downtown Manassas starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The group meetings are free and open to anyone.

The move to CENTERFUSE from the Hylton Performing Arts Center, where it has met for the past four years, will serve to support entrepreneur engagement, collaboration, and discussions around a variety of business topics and every-day challenges. The relocation shows a commitment to serve and support founders of start-up businesses and to engage them where they work.

“Small business owners are tackling new challenges every day, and finding new solutions to problems in our everyday lives,” said 1 Million Cups Prince William Volunteer Organizer Nickey Monroe.

1 Million Cups Prince William invites a speaker who has a majority equity stake in a company to talk about their firm. In the process, the group of 25 to 30 attendees provides feedback for the business owner. There is no cost to the presenter. Free coffee is also provided each week by a local business.

1 Million Cups Prince William is one of multiple “cups” groups meeting every Wednesday across the U.S. The group is backed by the Marion Kauffman Foundation for entrepreneurship in Kansas City.

1 Million Cups Prince William was founded in 2012 and met at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Science and Technology Campus of George Mason University. The Mason Enterprise Center, which later closed and became the Serious Games Institute, assisted the group in its formative years.

“We remain grateful to the staff at the Hylton Performing Arts Center for fostering our growth, and for continuing to support our mission to help small businesses in the Prince William County region,” said 1 Million Cups Prince William Founding Organizer Jim DiModica.

1 Million Cups Prince William meets each Wednesday for networking from 8:30 to 9 a.m., for the business presentation from 9 to 10 a.m.

CENTERFUSE is located at 9071 Center Street.