News Breakfast Links: A dream of a river ferry, Panda Express to open
A commuter ferry service on the Potomac River is coming to Alexandria and Washington. Might it one day come to Prince William County? [Prince William Times]
A teenager from Bristow missing since Aug. 5 now has the resources of the FBI committed to her search. [Insidenova.com]
Panda Express will open its doors on Garrisonville Road in Stafford. This will be the first such restaurant in the chain to open in the county. [Free Lance-Star]
Get more from Potomac Local and sign up for our Breakfast Links weekday email.
