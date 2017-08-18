WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Breakfast Links: A dream of a river ferry, Panda Express to open

by Potomac Local on August 18, 2017 at 6:00 am Leave a Comment

A commuter ferry service on the Potomac River is coming to Alexandria and Washington. Might it one day come to Prince William County? [Prince William Times]

A teenager from Bristow missing since Aug. 5 now has the resources of the FBI committed to her search. [Insidenova.com]

Panda Express will open its doors on Garrisonville Road in Stafford. This will be the first such restaurant in the chain to open in the county. [Free Lance-Star]

