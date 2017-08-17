News More skimmer devices found at Woodbridge gas stations
WOODBRIDGE — More skimming devices have been found at gas pumps in Prince William County.
From Prince William police:
Since last week, the Prince William County Police Department has responded to calls involving skimmer devices being located on ATMs at five separate 7-Eleven locations in central Prince William County. Over the past few month, police have also located skimming devices at area gas stations and other ATM locations.
Below is a list the 7-Eleven locations, which reported skimming devices recently (map). If you have visited one of these locations recently and used the ATM, you are asked to monitor your bank accounts for suspicious activity and, if needed, notify your bank that your card information may have been compromised.
Ø 5041 Prince William Pkwy, Woodbridge
Ø 13660 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge
Ø 4804 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge
Ø 7001 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge
Ø 14116 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge
These latest skimmer incidents come after one was found at an Exxon gas station at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Worth Avenue on July 7.
Tips when using ATMs and Gas Pumps:
v Do an external check of the ATM or gas pump area
§ Slightly tug at protruding parts or on areas where your card may be inserted
§ Check the keyboard, this should be one piece and not move when pressing numbers
v Check for security seals, if tampered with DO NOT use and notify an employee or police (photo)
v Also, check for wires and damaged or broken locks on ATM or gas pump panels
v Look for suspicious devices which may be used to mimic the real device (photo)
v If your bank offers the ability to use access codes instead of the card itself on ATMs, consider using the codes
v If you have to enter your PIN, use your hand to block the view from other people or hidden cameras
v If using a gas pump, try to pay with cash if you can or use a credit card, debit cards are a direct link to your money
v Also at gas stations, choose a pump in direct view of the cashier which deters tampering
