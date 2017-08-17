More skimmer devices found at Woodbridge gas stations

WOODBRIDGE — More skimming devices have been found at gas pumps in Prince William County.

From Prince William police:

Since last week, the Prince William County Police Department has responded to calls involving skimmer devices being located on ATMs at five separate 7-Eleven locations in central Prince William County. Over the past few month, police have also located skimming devices at area gas stations and other ATM locations. Below is a list the 7-Eleven locations, which reported skimming devices recently (map). If you have visited one of these locations recently and used the ATM, you are asked to monitor your bank accounts for suspicious activity and, if needed, notify your bank that your card information may have been compromised. Ø 5041 Prince William Pkwy, Woodbridge

Ø 13660 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge

Ø 4804 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge

Ø 7001 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge

Ø 14116 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge

These latest skimmer incidents come after one was found at an Exxon gas station at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Worth Avenue on July 7.