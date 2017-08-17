Courthouse Road drivers will see new stoplight, lower speed limit

STAFFORD — A new stoplight will be erected along Courthouse Road.

The light will be installed at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Liberty Knolls Drive in Stafford, at one of the entrances to Colonial Forge High School.

From the Virginia Department of Transportation:

The signal will first be placed in flash mode the morning of Monday, Aug. 21 for 48 hours. The signal will go into full operation at approximately midday on Wednesday, Aug. 23. New pavement markings and pedestrian crosswalks will be installed at the intersection. The new traffic signal is part of a project to widen Courthouse Road from two to four lanes from Ramoth Church Road to Cedar Lane and reconfigure the I-95 Exit 140 interchange to a diverging diamond. The $185.3 million project will reduce congestion in the corridor and accommodate future growth.

The new signal light comes as the speed limit on Courthouse Road was lowered from 40 to 35 mph as work continues to widen the thoroughfare from two to four lanes. The lower speed zone is between Woodcutters Road and Cedar Lane and takes effect Friday.

The widening work is part of a $185.3 million effort to add a diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 95 and Courthouse Road, replacing the antiquated diamond interchange at highway exit 140. When complete, the diverging diamond interchange, or DDI as it is called, will eliminate all left turns at the intersection and place traffic on the opposite side of the road crossing over I-95.

The work to widen Courthouse Road and build the new DDI should be finished by July 2020.

The interchange will be similar to a DDI which opened traffic earlier this spring in Haymarket on Route 15 at I-66. VDOT will hold an official ribbon cutting for the Haymarket DDI at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.