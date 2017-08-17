Breakfast Links: No Harris Teeter tax incentives, Stafford’s Confederate flag

Tax incentives for Harris Teeter are no longer on the table in Stafford County. The county’s board of supervisors said a developer who initially wanted them to lure the grocer to Aquia Town Center withdrew its request [Free-Lance Star]

A controversial power line in Haymarket may be built overhead, along Interstate 66. Dominion is close to abandoning plans to build the line along Carver Road, where freed slaves lived after the Civil War. [Insidenova.com]

A large Confederate battle flag that waves high above Interstate 95 in Stafford County drew the ire of residents Tuesday. Residents asked leaders to denounce the flag that sits on private property or to introduce flag pole height restrictions. [Free Lance-Star]

The Mormon Temple will allow people outside the Mormon faith to come inside the castle-like structure for the first time in 40 years. Renovations at the temple on the, which resembles something seen in the Wizard of Oz, will mean visitors will get the chance to look inside the structure on the Capital Beltway in Maryland. [Bethesda Magazine]

