Breakfast Links: School loses $20,000; Winning ‘architect’ coach dies

Bob Sherrill helped to earn Gar-Field Senior High School the nickname “school of champions” during the 1970s and 80s. He’s being remembered this week as the “architect” of the winning sports program after his death. He was 83 years old. [Prince William Times]

The murder of Wilfredo Guardado-Huezo, 25, of Manassas back in April was planned. Court documents show. His murder is related to the MS-13 street gang, which is showing a rebound in the Washington, D.C. region with recent crimes in Maryland and Virginia. [Washington Post]

Gar-Field Senior High School PTSO is out $20,000, and the former head of the organization could be to blame. Calanda Victoria James-Morgan, 40, of Nokesville, was indicted for six counts of embezzlement this month. She’s due in a Prince William County courtroom. [Prince William Times]

A 21-year-old Stafford woman died after a car crash on Saturday, August 12. The crash happened near the Grace Preparatory School when the driver crossed a double yellow line and struck a pick-up truck head on. The driver was pulled from the car and later died [Stafford County Sheriff’s Office]

Hobby Lobby will open a second location in Prince William County in Gainesville. It currently has a store on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge. [Bristow Beat]

