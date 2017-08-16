News Adopt Me Wednesday: Goofy is a young pup eager for training
Spotsylvania Animal shelter has a furbaby in need of a forever family. Goofy is a hound mix, about a year and a half, and is neutered.
Here’s a little about Goofy:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Goofy is still waiting for his forever family to come along. Goofy is a young pup, good with other dogs, has lived with cats around but is mouthy so needs older children and some training to break that bad habit. Please consider coming to meet/adopt him today before 4 p.m.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
BerkleyNet finds the secret to attracting and keeping talent — make them feel valued
August 16, 2017
Governor McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
August 10, 2017
Local lender expands free Q&A series for business owners
August 8, 2017
First phase of Sentara Northern Virginia Emergency Department renovation is complete
August 7, 2017
Time is running out for summer reading, but it’s not too late
August 7, 2017
August 2, 2017