Adopt Me Wednesday: Goofy is a young pup eager for training

by Potomac Local on August 16, 2017 at 2:00 pm Leave a Comment
Photograph compliments of K Pearlman Photography

Spotsylvania Animal shelter has a furbaby in need of a forever family. Goofy is a hound mix, about a year and a half, and is neutered. 

Here’s a little about Goofy:

Goofy is still waiting for his forever family to come along. Goofy is a young pup, good with other dogs, has lived with cats around but is mouthy so needs older children and some training to break that bad habit. Please consider coming to meet/adopt him today before 4 p.m.

