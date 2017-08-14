Virginia’s newest millionaire bought his ticket in Manassas

MANASSAS — Enrico Pelausa is a millionaire.

The Manassas Park man won the cash after he purchased a winning Virginia Lottery Ticket at the In and Out Mart at 9103 Mathis Avenue in Manassas for the July 8 Powerball drawing.

Pelausa’s ticket hit, but lottery officials didn’t hear from a winner until this week. Lottery officials issued a public notice in July seeking the winner who purchased the ticket in Manassas.

Here’s a statement from the Virginia Lottery:

For nearly five weeks, Enrico Pelausa had a million-dollar secret. The Manassas Park electrician had a Powerball ticket that matched the first five numbers, making it worth $1 million. However, instead of coming forward and claiming the prize immediately, Mr. Pelausa took his time, getting financial affairs in order. Mr. Pelausa bought the ticket at In & Out Mart, 9103 Mathis Avenue in Manassas, for the July 8 Powerball drawing. He used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket. The winning numbers were 8-10-29-40-59, and the Powerball number was 26. His ticket was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers in that drawing. When he checked the winning numbers for that drawing, he had a hard time believing his luck. Meanwhile, the store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

This latest win comes after a Dumfries woman and a Stafford man each hit the jackpot.