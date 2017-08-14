Tornado confirmed near Prince William County line

A tornado touched down on Friday near the Prince William County line.

The wind storm measured EF-0 and was on the ground for two minutes between 6:08 and 6:10 p.m. Friday, August 11. It cut a path of damage about a mile long, 100 yards wide at Broad Run in Fauquier County near the Chapman Mill Historic Site.

The weak tornado had wind speeds of 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is what we call a super cell,” said John Hoffman, at the National Weather Service office in Sterling. “It’s storm that acts as its own low-pressure system, and the rotation inside the storm can reach the ground.”

Doppler radar on Friday indicated a tornado at 6:02 p.m. and the weather service issued a tornado warning, said Hoffman, as the storm marched east along Interstate 66.

This confirmed tornado comes four days after the National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado hit Salisbury, Md. with winds of 105 mph.

An EF-1 Tornado was confirmed yesterday in Salisbury, MD with winds to 105 mph. Preliminary report: https://t.co/3vI4RvLJN1 #mdwx pic.twitter.com/lsOaWsCrKJ — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 8, 2017

No one was injured in either tornado.

“I’ve been here for four years, and this summer has been more active than previous years,” said Hoffman.