Beer, ads, and emails: An update from Potomac Local

We’ve made some changes on our PotomacLocal.com homepage to better serve you.

This spring, we replaced the sidebar ads on the right side of the website with more site features, such as a new weather widget, our most recent sponsored posts, and a listing of the most-viewed stories on the website.

Info widgets

We also created a new section on our homepage to feature Public Safety News in our coverage area of Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. As soon as the public safety agencies in our community post incident information on their social media pages, we’re grabbing it automatically and publishing it to our website.

The new weather widget shows the latest update from the National Weather Service office in Sterling, so you’ll always be able to see current conditions and the latest forecast.

Daily email

We’ve also made it easier to subscribe to our popular Breakfast Links email by placing the subscribe button at the top of our homepage before the first post, as well as in the main navigation. A lot of you told me Breakfast Links is your go-to local news email in the mornings, so be on the look out for more ways to sign up. This is the easiest and most efficient way to receive news and information from Potomac Local about whats happening in the community.

Instant display ads

We moved our display ads to the center of the page and made the majority of them interactive, meaning that once our clients update their social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram), we grab the photo, video, and text of that update and place it in their ad. The “Instant Ads” are very effective because they get higher click-rates than our standard display ads, and they display fresh content from our sponsors who make Potomac Local possible.

Please support our sponsors!

For those of you with questions about Potomac Local, who we reach, and how to get your message on our site, emails, and social media, we’ve updated our media kit which contains many of the answers to your questions. If you can’t find the answer you’re looking for, please contact us.

Beer trail series

On the content side of things, I hope you’ve been enjoying our Beer Trail series about breweries and distilleries in Prince William County, brought to you by the Prince William County Economic Development Department. So far, we’ve covered breweries and distilleries in the east and western portion of the county, and we’ve got more stories in this series to come.

I’m also working on more coverage of local government in Prince William and Stafford counties, Manassas, and Manassas Park, so you’ll know how the elected leaders of that community are spending your money. We’re also going to continue our focus on traffic and transportation news.

That’s it for now, but I’ll have more content announcements as we head into fall.

Enjoy the rest of your summer!